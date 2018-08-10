Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO -- Sharon Kay Baumann, 76, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 13, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery; visitation 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, where there will be a 5 p.m. vigil service; visitation also one hour before services Monday at the church; memorials to St. Edward Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

