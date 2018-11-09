Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS -- Scott Sterrett, 49, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo; services are pending at Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138; www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

the life of: Service Notice: Scott Sterrett
