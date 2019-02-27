Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO -- Scott K. Schauls, 33, of Bloomington, Ill., formerly of Waterloo, died at home Saturday, Feb. 23; a visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393; condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

the life of: Service Notice: Scott Schauls
