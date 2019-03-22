Try 3 months for $3
INDEPENDENCE -- Sandra K. "Sandi” Smock, 78, of Independence, died Wednesday, March 20, at Buchanan County Health Center Hospice Unit in Independence; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 25, at St. John's Catholic Church in Independence,   with burial in the church cemetery; visitation from 3 to  7 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Reiff Family Center,  Independence, (319) 334-2501, with a 3 p.m. rosary   and a 7 p.m. parish vigil service; condolences at  www.reifffamilycenter.com.

