CEDAR FALLS -- Ruth Vial Hovelson, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, March 9, at Western Home Communities Deery Suites, Cedar Falls. Services at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at First United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Richardson Funeral Service, and also one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls.
SERVICE NOTICE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.