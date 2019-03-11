Try 3 months for $3
CEDAR FALLS -- Ruth Vial Hovelson, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, March 9, at Western Home Communities Deery Suites, Cedar Falls. Services at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at First United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at Richardson Funeral Service, and also one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls.

Ruth Hovelson
