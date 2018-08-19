Subscribe for 33¢ / day
ELDORA -- Ruth M. Allyn, 93, of Oakdale, Minn., formerly of Eldora and Manchester, died at home Friday, Aug. 17; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 20, at First Baptist Church in Eldora, with burial to follow at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, rural Masonville; visitation starting at 9 a.m. Monday before the service; Creps-Abels Funeral Home, Eldora, (641) 858-2181, is assisting the family; condolences left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Ruth Allyn
