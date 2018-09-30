Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO -- Rufus Charles Harmon, 68, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Sept. 23, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital of natural causes; services 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at St. Mark Baptist Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery; visitation will be for one hour before services at the church; memorials may be directed to the family at 857 Logan Ave., Waterloo 50703; Greer Funeral Home, 232-8683.

Rufus C. Harmon
