Try 3 months for $3
NEW clip art death

WATERLOO -- Roy Preston Oliver, 55, of Waterloo, died Sunday, Feb. 24, at Harmony House Health Center in Waterloo; celebration of life 5 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393; visitation will be for an hour before services at the funeral home; memorials to Exceptional Persons Inc., 3675 University Ave., Waterloo, or the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html); condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Roy Oliver
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments