WATERLOO -- Roxanne Palmer, 76, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 26, at Westbrook Acres, Gladbrook; family-directed service to take place at a later date; Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, 232-3235, is assisting; condolences at www.overtonservice.com.

