Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

WEST UNION -- Rosemary Hanson, 93, of Sumner, formerly of West Union, died Tuesday, Oct. 30, at Hillcrest Living in Sumner; visitation noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, United Methodist Church, West Union; services 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at United Methodist Church, West Union, with burial in West Union Cemetery; Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of West Union, (563) 539-2170.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Rosemary Hanson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments