NEW HAMPTON -- Rose Marie Sullivan Koelbl, 65, of La Crosse, Wis., formerly of New Hampton, died Monday, July 30, at the Hillview Health Care Center in La Crosse; Celebration of Life gathering from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, in the Sun Room at the Hill View Health Care Center; burial at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Sunnyside Memory Gardens, rural Charles City; Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home, New Hampton, (641) 394-4334, is assisting the family with arrangements; memorials in lieu of flowers are preferred; condolences left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.
