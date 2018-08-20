Subscribe for 33¢ / day
OELWEIN -- Ronald D. Rohrig, 87, of Oelwein, died Saturday, Aug. 18, at Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak; services 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, 283-4922, with interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein; military graveside service by the Oelwein American Legion Ross Reid Post No. 9; visitation 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and for an hour before services Wednesday at the funeral home; in lieu of flowers, memorials to Ron’s son, Ricky Rohrig, P.O. Box 93, Red Oak, Iowa  51566; condolences at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

Ronald D. Rohrig
