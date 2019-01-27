DENVER -- Rollis Gunder Jensen, 96, of Denver, died on Friday, Jan. 25, at the Denver Sunset Home; services 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Denver, with burial at the church cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver, 984-5379, and also for an hour before services on Saturday at the church; condolences left at www.kaisercorson.com.
