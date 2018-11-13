WAVERLY -- Roger William Metzger, 80, of Waverly, formerly of Milwaukee, died Sunday, Nov. 11 (Veterans Day), at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, following a brief illness; services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School, with burial in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly, with military graveside rites conducted by the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard; visitation on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly; memorials directed to the Marine Corps League Detachment No. 1241, Waverly; condolences left at www.kaisercorson.com.
