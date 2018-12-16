Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

DIKE -- Roger Hickins, 78, of Dike, died Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo; services noon Saturday, Dec. 22, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Cedar Falls, with visitation for an hour prior to services at the church; burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls; Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525; online condolences at www.dahlfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Roger Hickins
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments