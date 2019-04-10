WATERLOO -- Roger Albert Holler, 78, of Waterloo, died Thursday, April 4, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly; services 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 12, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, where there will be a 7 p.m. vigil service; visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church on Friday; memorials to the church; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
