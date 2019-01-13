CEDAR FALLS -- Rodney L. Jensen, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Jan. 11, at NewAldaya Lifescapes; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at Nazareth Lutheran Church Larsen Chapel; visitation for an hour before services at the church; Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, 266-7525, is in charge of arrangements; memorials in lieu of flowers directed to Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Valley Hospice or Christian Crusaders.
