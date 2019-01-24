Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

RAYMOND -- Robert F. Ziegenhorn, 92, of Raymond, died Monday, Jan. 21, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; memorial services will be held at a later date; condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com; Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Robert Ziegenhorn
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments