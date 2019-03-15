WAVERLY -- Robert Paul Foster, Waverly, died Tuesday, March 12; services 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Grace Lutheran Church, Tripoli, with burial in the Harlington Cemetery in Waverly; visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, March 15, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1887, and also an hour before services Saturday at the church; memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the family for later designation to the Gift of Life Transplant House in Rochester, Minn.; condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
