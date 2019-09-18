{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

WATERLOO -- Robert James "Bob" Oberbroeckling, 85, of Waterloo, died at home Monday, Sept. 16; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery; full military rites by the Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale Post 31, assisted by Offutt Air Force Honor Guard; visitation from 3-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, with a 3 p.m. rosary and 6 p.m. vigil service; visitation also one hour before services Tuesday at the church. Memorials directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, Wounded Warriors or St. Edward Catholic Church.

Tags

Load comments