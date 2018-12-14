Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

LA PORTE CITY -- Robert M. Mether, 58, of La Porte City, died at home Wednesday, Dec. 12; services 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at New Beginnings First Wesleyan Church in Waterloo, with burial at Gresham Cemetery, rural Dunkerton; visitation from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, Waterloo, 234-6274, and for an hour before services at the church.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Robert M. Mether
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments