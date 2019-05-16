{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS -- Robert L. Savereide, 97, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, May 13, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown; services 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Cedar Falls, with burial in Garden of Memories, Waterloo; family will receive friends for one hour before services at the church; Richardson Funeral Service, 266-3525; memorials to the Cedar Falls Schools Foundation, 602 Main St., Cedar Falls 50613.

the life of: Service Notice: Robert L. Savereide
