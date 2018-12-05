Try 1 month for 99¢
VINTON -- Robert Dean "Bob" Lutz, 86, died Tuesday, Dec. 4; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Blessed Hope Church, with burial at Evergreen Cemetery, both in Vinton, with military rites  by Vinton American Legion Post 57 and Iowa Military Funeral Honors; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec.  6, and for an hour before services Friday, all at the church; memorials  directed to Blessed Hope Church or the Vinton American Legion Post 57; Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton, (319) 472-2233, is assisting the family; condolences left at vsrfh.com.

Robert D. "Bob" Lutz
