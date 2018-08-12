SUMNER -- Robert A. Jergens, of Sumner, died Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus in Rochester, Minn.; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 13, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Sumner, with military rites at the Veterans Tribute Park conducted by Thomas E. Woods Post 223, American Legion of Sumner and Brandenburg-Krueger Post 4013 VFW of Tripoli; visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. today, Aug. 12, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, (563) 578-3451, and for one hour before services at the church on Monday; condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
