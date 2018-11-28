Try 3 months for $3
NEW clip art death

WATERLOO -- Ricky D. Stufflebeam, 65, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Nov. 22, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; memorial visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393; memorials directed to the family or the American Heart Association; condolences left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Ricky D. Stufflebeam
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments