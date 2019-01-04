Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO -- Richard W. Newhall, 72, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Jan. 3, at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital in Waterloo; visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, with a 7 p.m. prayer service; private family inurnment will take place at a later date; memorials may be direct to the family; condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

