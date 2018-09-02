Subscribe for 33¢ / day
REINBECK -- Richard Herman Winterroth, 82, of Reinbeck, died Friday, Aug. 31, at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Union Congregational United Church of Christ, Reinbeck, preceded by visitation from 8:30 to 10 a.m at the church; private family burial will be held at the Reinbeck Cemetery; French-Hand Funeral Home, Reinbeck, 345-2622; condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Richard H. Winterroth
