WATERLOO -- Richard "Griff" Griffith, 87, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Dec. 20, at ManorCare Health Services following a short illness; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church; flag folding by Offutt Air Force Base; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 27, at Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138; memorials directed to St. Paul's United Methodist Church or American Cancer Society; condolences left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Richard "Griff" Griffith
