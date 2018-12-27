Try 1 month for 99¢
JANESVILLE -- Richard T. "Rich" Frink, 66, of Janesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 26, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, 233-6138, preceded by burial in Greenwood Cemetery; condolences left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

