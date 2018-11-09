Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS -- Richard "Dick" Vande Kieft, 78, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Nov. 7, at the Western Home Communities Windhaven Assisted Living Center in Cedar Falls; services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls; military honors by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49; visitation from 2—5 p.m. Sunday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525, and for an hour before services at the church; memorials directed to Nazareth Lutheran Church, Christian Crusaders or the Cedar Falls School Foundation; condolences left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

Richard "Dick" Vande Kieft
