DENVER -- Richard Clarence “Rich” Ackerman, 71, of Denver, died Monday, Oct. 8, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics; Celebration of Life services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Denver, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation will from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at the church; memorials may be directed to the family, where a memorial direction will be established later; Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver, 984-5379, condolences may be left at www.kaiser-corson.com.

Richard C. "Rich" Ackerman
