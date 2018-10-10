DENVER -- Richard Clarence “Rich” Ackerman, 71, of Denver, died Monday, Oct. 8, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics; Celebration of Life services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Denver, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation will from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at the church; memorials may be directed to the family, where a memorial direction will be established later; Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver, 984-5379, condolences may be left at www.kaiser-corson.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.