Try 3 months for $3
NEW clip art death

SUMNER -- Richard C. Haw, DDS., 92, of Cresco, formerly of Sumner, died Monday, Nov. 26, at the Regional Health Services-Howard County in Cresco; services 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the United Methodist Church, with burial in Union Mound Cemetery, both in Sumner, with military rites conducted by Thomas E. Woods Post 223, American Legion of Sumner; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, (563) 578-3451, and for one hour before services at the church on Saturday; memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the family for later designation; condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Richard C. Haw
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments