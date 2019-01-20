Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

WATERLOO -- Richard A. Pugh, 67, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Jan. 16, at Pinnacle Specialty Care Facility in Cedar Falls; Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21, at Heartland Vineyard Church, 3211 Titan Trail, Waterloo; visitation with the family will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the church; memorials will be received at the church on Monday; Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Richard A. Pugh
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments