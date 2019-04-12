{{featured_button_text}}
JESUP -- Raymond Patrick Hagarty, 75, of Jesup, died Sunday, April 7, at Havasu Regional Medical Center in Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; services are pending at White Funeral Home, Jesup, 827-3695, www.White-MtHope.com.

