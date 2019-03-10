Try 3 months for $3
TRAER -- Raymond Mundt, 88, of Traer, died Feb. 24 at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center in Florida; visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. April 6 at Overton Funeral Home, Traer, (319) 478-2775, with private burial at a later date; memorials directed to the family; condolences at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.

Raymond Mundt
