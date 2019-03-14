Try 3 months for $3
Death dove

CEDAR FALLS -- Ray "Pete" Wilson, 97, of NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls, died there Tuesday, March 12; services 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, 266-3525, with burial at Cedarlawn Memorial Park, Sherman, Texas; visitation  for an hour before services Saturday at the funeral home; memorials to the family.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Ray "Pete" Wilson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments