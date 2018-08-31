Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NEW HAMPTON -- Raphael N. “Ray” Panoch, 81, of New Hampton, died Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, at Holy Family Parish, with burial in Calvary Cemetery, both in New Hampton, (641) 394-4331, with military rites by the New Hampton American Legion; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. today, Aug. 31, at Conway-Markham Funeral Home, New Hampton, with a 4:30 p.m. rosary, and will continue at the church one hour before services Saturday; memorials to the family; condolences at www.conway-markhamfh.com

the life of: Service Notice: Raphael N. "Ray" Panoch
