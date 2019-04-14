{{featured_button_text}}
NASHUA -- Randall Albrecht, 60, of Nashua, died at home Thursday, April 11; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187, with burial at Warren Evangelical Cemetery, rural Waverly; visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. today, April 14, at the funeral home; memorials directed to the Albrecht family for a later designation; condolences left at www.kaisercorson.com.

