WATERLOO -- R. Jeanette Belcher, 77, died Oct. 4, at Ravenwood Nursing Home in Waterloo; memorial services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Apostolic Pentecostal Church, 1645 Downing Ave., Waterloo; memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the family for expenses.

R. Jeanette Belcher
