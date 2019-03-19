Try 3 months for $3
CHARLES CITY -- Phyllis Irene Leavens, 90, of Charles City, died Sunday, March 17, at Shell Rock Care Center; services 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Charles City, with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock; visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. today, March 19, at Fullerton-Hage Funeral Home, Charles City, (641) 228-4211, with a 7 p.m. Scripture service; visitation also for a half hour before services Wednesday at the church; condolences at www.Fullertonfh.com.

