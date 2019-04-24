{{featured_button_text}}
SUMNER -- Phyllis Chang, of Sumner, died Monday, April 22, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner; services 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner, with burial at the church cemetery; visitation from 6: to 8 p.m. today, April 24, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner, (563) 578-3451, and for an hour preceding services at the church on Thursday; condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

