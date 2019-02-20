Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

IONIA -- Peter J. Adams, 78, of Ionia, died at home Sunday, Feb. 17; services 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Ionia, with burial in the church cemetery; visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Ionia Funeral Home, Ionia, with a 7 p.m. scriptural wake service; visitation will continue Friday morning at the church; condolences at www.conway-markhamfh.com; Conway-Markham Funeral Home, Ionia, (641) 394-4331.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Peter J. Adams
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments