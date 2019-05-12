{{featured_button_text}}
WAVERLY -- Peggy C. Mackamul, 84, of Waverly, died Feb. 28 at Chandler, Ariz.; celebration of life service 1 p.m., Friday, May 17, at Waverly Health Center’s Tendrils Rooftop Garden, with burial preceding at 11 a.m. at Harlington Cemetery; memorials directed to the family to be donated to a cause of their choosing at a later date.

