WATERLOO -- Peggy C. Mackamul, 84, of Waterloo and Coolidge, Ariz., formerly of Waverly, died Thursday, Feb. 28, in Chandler, Ariz., of natural causes. Peggy has been cremated and a celebration of life service and burial will be held at a later date in Waverly; memorials may be directed to the family; J. Warren Funeral Services, Cole & Maud, Coolidge Chapel, Coolidge; condolences at www.jwarrenfuneral.com.

the life of: Service Notice: Peggy C. Mackamul
