WATERLOO -- Pearl Maxine Scarff, 92, of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 25, at Ravenwood Specialty Care; services noon Friday, May 31, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo, 232-3235, with burial at Calvary Cemetery; visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home; memorials directed to the family; condolences left at www.overtonservice.com.

