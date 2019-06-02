{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

ALLISON -- Paul John Wessels, 82, of Allison, died Wednesday, May 29, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison of natural causes; services 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 3, at Trinity Reformed Church in Allison, with burial in the Allison Cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. today, June 2, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg, (319) 346-1534, and for an hour before services at the church; memorials directed to the family; condolences at www.redman-schwartz.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Paul J. Wessels
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments