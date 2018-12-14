Try 1 month for 99¢
ALLISON -- Paul D. Hogue, 77 of Allison, formerly of Waverly, died Tuesday, Dec. 11, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics; services 7 p.m. today, Dec. 14, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187, preceded by visitation from 5 p.m. until services; condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.

Paul D. Hogue
