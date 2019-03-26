SUMNER -- Patricia Ann Smith, 69, of Sumner, died Monday, March 25, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center; services 11 a.m. Friday, March 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waverly; visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home, Sumner, (563) 578-3451, where there will be a 3:30 p.m. rosary and 8 p.m. Scripture service; visitation also for one hour before services Friday at the church; memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the Jace Smith Memorial Scholarship Fund or the family; condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
