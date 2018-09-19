Subscribe for 33¢ / day
FREDERICKSBURG -- Patricia Lee Scroggins, 90, of Fredericksburg, died Sunday, Sept. 16, at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo; services 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Peace United Church of Christ Church, with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery, both in Fredericksburg; visitation with family present from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Sept. 18, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory, Fredericksburg, (563) 237-6212; visitation also for an hour before services Wednesday at the church; condolences left at hugebackfuneralhome.com.

Patricia Scroggins
