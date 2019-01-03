Try 1 month for 99¢
NEW clip art death

CEDAR FALLS -- Patricia R. Martin, 77, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, Jan. 1, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Dahl Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, 266-7525, with burial at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the funeral home; memorials directed to Western Home Communities.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Patricia R. Martin
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments